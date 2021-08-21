⚽️ Jayhawks to Host Badgers Sunday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (0-0-1) soccer continues its homestand to start the 2021 regular season when its plays host to Wisconsin (1-0-0) on Sunday, August 22, at 1 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler and Sarah Gonzalez calling the action. This will be the first of three “bark in the park” Sunday contests for KU as fans are allowed to bring their dogs to the match.