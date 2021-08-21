Cancel
A Research Team Hopes to Get Every Sailor to Wear a Sleep Tracker. And They Have Big Plans for the Data

Military.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naval Health Research Center is getting sailors to wear devices that track their sleep, hoping to get a better understanding of how lack of sleep affects performance and crew endurance, while giving commanders hard data on sailors' sleep patterns. The research comes on the heels of two separate, deadly...

