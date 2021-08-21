Feds Watching For Fake COVID Vax Cards
(San Antonio, TX) -- A growing number of businesses and services are starting to require COVID vaccinations and that's driving up demand for fake vaccination cards. The FBI says it's something they're tracking. A new report out this week shows the cards typically cost about 100-dollars and are increasingly being found on mainstream websites like Ebay and Etsy. Lee says possessing a fake vax card could be a violation of federal law.www.am1100theflag.com
Comments / 0