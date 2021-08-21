100,000 US dollars per Bitcoin – if Tom Lee says it will soon be the case

If the world went the way Tom Lee thinks it, Bitcoin could be $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. How did he get it?. Thomas Lee, Head of Research and Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors, affirmed his theory of the “everything rally” in an interview with CNBC on August 19. He assumes that the financial markets will start a new bull run after Corona. And this wave of relief, about the end of Corona, would ultimately also capture Bitcoin and carry it above the magical mark of 100,000 US dollars. In addition, Bitcoin rose above the 200-day line in August, which is a popular price indicator among traders and is seen as a buy signal.