8 Helpful Camera Hacks for Landscape Photography

Capture memories wherever you go with the Leica V-Lux 5 professional photography camera. Featuring a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor and a 16x zoom range, this camera can capture subjects both near and far in amazing quality. Moreover, it boasts a new OLED electronic viewfinder with 2.36 megapixels of resolution for enhanced colors, contrasts and power efficiency. In fact, its upgraded 3-inch tilt-and-swivel 3-inch touchscreen with 1.24 million pixels display streamlines who you control this camera. Furthermore, the Leica V-Lux 5 professional photography camera offers a high-speed autofocus and burst shooting functions to keep up with fast-moving subjects. With a long 25–400 mm zoom range, you can get close to subjects for still shots or videos. Finally, you’ll receive an array of scene modes. This includes Relaxing Tone, Distinct Scenery, Bright Blue Sky, Vivid Sunset Glow, and many more. So, no matter what you’re shooting, there’s a mode to complement the environment.
