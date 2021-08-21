Selena Gomez is back: is she finally settling accounts with Justin Bieber?

“My body weight fluctuated often, particularly that specific evening”. The memory of a red carpet should be happy but for Selena Gomez it was a moment in which she became aware of how much she was in crisis with her body, a crisis that was overcome also thanks to the work on the Vera Wang dress. The most awaited moment of the Met Gala, or the arrival of the VIPs at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, strongly shook the very young Selena who was not at ease at all that evening.