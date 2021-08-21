Selena Gomez is back: is she finally settling accounts with Justin Bieber?
Selena Gomez (27) is starting 2020 with a big comeback: She is releasing her new album “RARE” this Friday. Her fans had to wait over four years for a third long player – now her wishes are coming true. Gomez released two songs in advance. At the end of October, she launched the title “Lose You To Love Me”, which was immediately seen as an affront to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (25). “Look At Her Now” followed just one day later. Are there any more songs inspired by Bieber on the album?codelist.biz
Comments / 0