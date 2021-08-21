Cancel
UFC on ESPN 29: Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
In a lightweight bout on the main card, Clay Guida faces Mark Madsen Saturday at UFC on ESPN 29 – also known as UFC Vegas 34 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility. Below, we analyze the UFC on ESPN 29 Guida vs. Madsen odds and lines, with MMA picks and predictions.

The prelims will be televised on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card will be televised on ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Guida steps into the octagon with a slight 2.44-to-2.28 significant strikes landed per minute advantage while also leading 48.97 to 45.83 in significant strikes accuracy percentage.

Guida stopped a two-bout losing skid his last time out with a unanimous-decision win Feb. 6 over Michael Johnson. He is just 2-3 across his past five fights, with three of his last four going the distance.

Madsen is a perfect 10-0 as a professional, including 2-0 since making his UFC debut. He posted a unanimous-decision win over Austin Hubbard on March 7 at UFC 248 and had a first-round KO/TKO in his promotion debut against Danilo Belluardo Sept. 28, 2019.

UFC on ESPN 29 Guida vs. Madsen: Odds and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:15 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Guida +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Madsen -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Total Rounds: 2.5 Rounds (Over -250 | Under +190)
  • Will the fight go the distance: (Yes -230 | No +160)

UFC on ESPN 29 Guida vs. Madsen: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Guida 36-17-0 | Madsen 10-0-0

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

MADSEN (-170) will get his biggest test to date but the Danish lightweight will pass with flying colors. He is a well-rounded fighter, winning four fights via decision, three fights by way of KO/TKO and three contests via submission.

Guida will put up a fight but MADSEN ON POINTS (+115) is a solid value.

Over/Under (O/U)

It’s a little on the expensive side but YES (-230): WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? is worth the risk. Guida is a veteran who will make Madsen work for his victory and there will be no stoppage here.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

