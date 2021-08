Drake Jackson is once again looking for a new home. Last night, the Houston Texans released Jackson along with two other players. The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson. The Texans claimed Jackson from the Detroit Lions two weeks ago; however, the rookie center joined a crowded position group and didn’t get much action during training camp or Houston’s preseason game vs. Dallas. The good news is, there was plenty of interest in Jackson when he first went on the waiver wire, so hopefully a new team will pick him up soon.