The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Zach Hyman, and you’d think it was comparable to the Cavaliers losing Lebron James the first time. But it isn’t. Zach Hyman was a popular member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and an excellent player who will be missed. But most of what will be missed are intangibles. Leadership, friendship, the way he worked hard and led by example, and other things that come from his presence on the team as a human. These things will all be greatly missed, though on a pro team he would have to be one of the great dressing room guys in sports history for it to really cause a significant problem.