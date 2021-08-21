How to Direct, Shoot, and Edit Powerful Portraits on iPhone

In its latest educational online class, Apple collaborated with photographer Mark Clennon to show how to direct, shoot, and edit powerful portraits using an iPhone. The New York-based Clennon’s work — with a motto of “less is more” — focuses on editorial, commercial, and documentary projects, and he has worked with numerous clients, such as Vogue, Netflix, Nike, Pepsi, and many more. In his personal work, Clennon often captures photos on the streets of New York using his iPhone, which eventually led to him leaving his job in 2017 and pursuing photography full-time, instead.