It’s definitely a card with more curb appeal sprinkled throughout than the last couple UFC Fight Night offerings. But this week’s TUF 29 finale doesn’t quite break the feeling that the UFC is in something of a funk with their non-PPV event bookings this fall. At the very least, the top of the card promises to be a true banger, with Edson Barboza taking on Giga Chikadze. Kevin Lee’s welterweight return against Daniel Rodriguez should be a fun one, and Makhmud Muradov has a habit of putting on strong performances. What the TUF Finales deliver? We’ll just have to hope for the best.