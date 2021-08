Tyler Gilbert, who has spent most of the 2021 season in the Reno Aces' rotation, tossed one of Major League Baseball's most unlikely no-hitters Saturday. The 27-year-old, who made his big-league debut this season, became just the fourth player to throw a no-hitter in his first major-league start, joining Bobo Holloman (in 1953), Bumpus Jones (1892) and Ted Breitenstein (1891). Only the no-hitters from Gilbert and Holloman came at the modern pitcher's mound distance of 60 feet, 6 inches.