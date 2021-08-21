Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Maine DOE launches website of resources to support LGBTQ+ students

By WGME
WPFO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine Department of Education launched a new section of its website aimed at improving school climate and supporting LGBTQ+ students in Maine. The Maine DOE says the resources are not just for members of the LGBTQ+ community but can offer information for other students and parents as well. [Afghan...

fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Mental Health#School Climate#Lgbtq#Afghan#The Maine Doe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Maine Statewabi.tv

LGBTQ community calling on Maine small biz owners to endorse Equality Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Advocates for Maine’s LGBTQ community gathering Tuesday afternoon to advocate for change. The Freedom and Opportunity for All Campaign hosted an in-person roundtable discussion with small business owners to highlight the urgent need for Congress to pass the Equality Act. It’s a law that would put...
HealtheSchool Online

Creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ students through telehealth

Equitable access to physical and mental healthcare should be a human right. This access is especially critical for LGBTQ+ students. At least one LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13–24 attempts suicide every 45 seconds in the U.S., according to a recent estimate from The Trevor Project. “Understanding the number...
Los Angeles, CADaily Trojan

Support these local LGBTQ+ businesses

In the whirlwind that was 2020, we experienced a great deal of change in a relatively short amount of time. While there have been significant repercussions from the pandemic on a global scale, what do these developments mean for smaller, local areas? The Los Angeles area specifically has seen many known and loved restaurants close as new ones take their place and businesses shift their priorities to adapt to the new normal. Many LGBTQ+ businesses emphasize the importance of belonging and togetherness, along with providing excellent services and products. The idea of community has been especially important during the pandemic, but it is always something we can be empowered by — pandemic or not. So, as you relearn your new L.A. this semester, try stopping by one of these LGBTQ+ owned businesses.
Collegesmytjnow.com

Safe Zones Implemented on Campus to Support LGBTQ+ Students

Faculty can now display a specific sticker in a visible spot to indicate a Safe Zone where students will not experience discrimination and can receive resources through a new program introduced in the spring of 2021 by the Diversity and Student Engagement Center. “I think it’s a great thing that...
Elon, NCELON University

Elon launches new Division of Inclusive Excellence website

A newly launched website for the Division of Inclusive Excellence will better organize the diversity, equity and inclusive work occurring at Elon while providing a wealth of resources for members of the university community. Located at www.elon.edu/diversity, the website is part of Elon’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive...
Societyflathatnews.com

LGBTQ+ resources are often overlooked but remain important for incoming queer freshmen

One of the hardest things a new student can face is finding the niche where they belong. I remember it being my biggest apprehension as an incoming freshman exactly three years ago. As a queer person, it was even more difficult — I didn’t know how to get connected with the queer community on campus or even advocate for myself as a queer student. With COVID-19 restrictions at the College of William and Mary being put back into place because of vaccination rates and rising cases, options and opportunities to figure out these things may not be as accessible.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

AgriSafe Launches New Website to Support Safety for Farmers and Ranchers

(NAFB) – The AgriSafe Network recently launched a new website focused on health topics for farmers and ranchers. The website, announced Thursday, integrates AgriSafe’s learning management system that includes fact sheets, webinars, and safety information for health professionals with health topics. The Health Topics page of the website is designed to help farmers and ranchers navigate occupational risks and servers as a trusted and reliable information on health and safety issues. Additionally, the website includes a “Learning Opportunities” section which features content produced by AgriSafe for health and safety professionals and rural healthcare providers.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Reach out for campus support resources

During these challenging times, many in the CU Boulder community may be looking to campus resources for assistance. Please know there are many in-person and virtual support and advocacy resources available to you. Confidential support centers and resources. Counseling and Psychiatric Services (for students) Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) can...
Educationmaine.gov

Maine DHHS and DOE Publish Student COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Estimated rates for ages 12 to 18 by School Administrative Unit guide efforts to boost vaccination. AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) today published estimated COVID-19 vaccination rates for youth by school administrative unit (SAU), to help school communities make decisions for the 2021-2022 school year and guide efforts to increase vaccination rates.
Henderson, NCvgcc.edu

Pride – LGBTQ+ Resources

Training was held via ZOOM on Tuesday, June 29th. It was led by Dr. Brent Lewis, Associate Vice-President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at James Madison University. Over 40 faculty and staff from VGCC took part in the training that covered topics such as: LGBTQ+ terms and Identities, personal pronouns, how to create an affirming environment, and recognizing ways there is discrimination in the student experience. For those faculty and staff that completed the training they will be recognized as a SAFE PERSON and have a new office door placard that identifies them as such. The hope is that this will make allies and supporters more visible to our students.
SocietyPosted by
CBS Denver

Parents, Students Gather At Valor Christian High School To Show Support For LGBTQ+ Community

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Some parents and students gathered outside Valor Christian High School on Friday to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. This is the latest demonstration after the dismissal of Inoke Tonga, a coach who says he was forced to resign for being gay. (credit: CBS) Tonga, the junior varsity girl’s volleyball coach, says the school made him choose between his job or his sexual orientation. (credit: CBS) The small group gathered outside of Valor Christian on Friday morning to fly rainbow flags while some people drove by and honked their horns in a show of support for the demonstrators. One mother...
Educationthenorthwindonline.com

Library partners with student orgs, expands resources for students

In an effort to provide ways for the Lydia M. Olson Library to help students become more engaged on campus, Rowan Swor, junior political science major, was hired in May as a Student Engagement Assistant. Her new position will provide a direct connection between student organizations on campus and the library.
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

Student resources: Residence Life

Graduate student Sri Teja Garapati was vice president of Mathew Living Learning Center Hall Government and a member of the Residence Life Student Social Media Committee and National Residence Hall Honorary. This academic year, she is a resident assistant in Burgum Hall. Residence Life at NDSU makes it easy to...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Support LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections

I have spent a lifetime in government, at Susan G. Komen and now leading The Promise Fund of Florida, advocating in support of causes and at-risk populations that remain under threat of unequal treatment and disparities in healthcare. Yet, my recent appearance at a town hall hosted by the Rainbow Family & Friends of The Villages dealt with a separate – yet equally important and urgent – equality issue personal to me and my family: championing nondiscrimination protections for LGBT people.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

LGBTQ+ Graduate Students Invited to Mixer TONIGHT

Please join the Lavender Society RSO and other LGBTQ+ Graduate Students, who invite you to a drop-in social event at Shiloh Square in Springdale, Arkansas. The event will take place from 6 - 8 p.m., and all folx are welcome. We look forward to continuing to find ways to support...

Comments / 0

Community Policy