The Alan Parsons Live Project has postponed its U.S. tour due to the resurgence of Covid-19. “It is with huge disappointment that I have postponed our upcoming U.S. tour dates in August and September,” Alan Parsons said in a statement. “Nothing is more important to me than the safety of my band, crew, the concert staff, and most importantly, of course, you — the fans. This has been a very difficult and devastating decision — we were so thrilled to be returning to the stage for the first time in over a year and a half. The world could use more music right now, however, it just isn’t safe yet for us to come together indoors for events like concerts.”