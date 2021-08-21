TRANSFORMERS CHESS Features 32 Unique Figures to Play the Classic Game
Hasbro has teamed up with Hero Collector to provide Transformers fans a huge, and expensive, treat. Hero Collector recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for Transformers Gen-1 Chess Set. This chess set features 32 unique game pieces modeled after the Autobots and Decepticons in their robot forms. Each piece stands 4-6” tall ready to do battle on an awesome Cybertron-themed chess board. Here’s the list of Autobots:geektyrant.com
Comments / 0