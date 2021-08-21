Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

TRANSFORMERS CHESS Features 32 Unique Figures to Play the Classic Game

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro has teamed up with Hero Collector to provide Transformers fans a huge, and expensive, treat. Hero Collector recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for Transformers Gen-1 Chess Set. This chess set features 32 unique game pieces modeled after the Autobots and Decepticons in their robot forms. Each piece stands 4-6” tall ready to do battle on an awesome Cybertron-themed chess board. Here’s the list of Autobots:

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Game#Chess Set#Transformers#Cybertron#Optimus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Video GamesSFGate

iiRcade Launches Global Leaderboards for Classic Arcade Games

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, has launched a Global Leaderboard functionality for 54 of its classic arcade games that are available on the platform.
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video GamesComicBook

New Nerf Video Game Announced

GameMill Entertainment has announced Nerf: Legends, a brand-new first-person shooter game based on Hasbro's beloved franchise. Set to release in October 2021, the game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as online multiplayer modes. Multiplayer will feature a 4v4 mode, as well as an eight-player free-for-all. The game will seemingly use the Nerf license to great effect, offering 15 different blasters. These include options from the company's Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines, as well as "new releases from 2021." Players will also be able to customize their own characters, while the game's blasters can be altered with different skins and "upgradeable perks."
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Studio Series Presents More 1986 Classic Transformers!

Not only is this the 35th anniversary of Transformers: The Movie hitting theaters, but Beast Wars has its 25th anniversary as well! Both have representation on toy shelves this year due to Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom premiering on Netflix as well as the Studio Series line turning its eye towards the 1986 movie cast.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Lost Judgment reveals complete list of playable Master System games

Sega’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed the eight Master System games that’ll be playable within detective adventure Lost Judgment when it launches next month. In case you need a quick refresher, hero Takayuki Yagami will have a Master System in his office in the game. The console replaces the pinball machine (or Outrun cabinet in the recent remastered version) in the original Judgment. Yagami will be able to take time out from solving crimes and play complete versions of all eight games. These include legendary platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World and classic shoot em up Fantasy Zone.
Video GamesComicBook

New Disney Classic Games Collection Featuring The Jungle Book Leaks

Back in 2019, Disney Interactive released new ports of Aladdin and The Lion King, both of which were classic games that many longtime fans had become familiar with on the Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis. The reception to this package, which was formally titled Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, was largely well-received by both fans and critics alike, which has now led to Disney preparing to release what looks like a new version of the ports.
Videogamer.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dive into the remakes’ details in new trailer

The Pokémon Company has shown off a three-and-a-half minute trailer for upcoming remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Offering up a fairly comprehensive look of the game’s new visuals on Nintendo Switch, today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast offered a look at some of the new and enhanced features. These include the ability to customise your Pokéballs with stickers, and the new version of Pokémon talent contests.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Warhammer 40k's Thousand Sons & Grey Knights Codexes: A Review

Games Workshop has typically been very diligent in getting certain resources to their players. From miniatures to dice, all the way to decals for the armored plating of specific factions, Games Workshop has been on their kinesthetics when it comes to their games. This is especially true for Warhammer 40,000, their main wargame. But something that is major for their players to have is an abundance of different codex books to supplement the core rules of their game. We recently got ahold of two free advance copies of codexes for two factions in the grimdark game of Warhammer 40k – one for Thousand Sons, a faction of Chaos Space Marines, and one for Grey Knights, a faction of the Space Marines proper. Here's what we think of them!
LifestyleWallpaper*

Hay Play reinterprets classic table games

Hay launches Hay Play, a series of portable, classic table games infused with the Danish brand’s signature sleek and colourful design. The series of three games were created by Clara von Zweigbergk, a Swedish designer and creative director who has been a long-term Hay collaborator, both on products and accessories as well as art direction and brand identity.
ShoppingCollider

Exclusive: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Red Ranger 1/2 Scale Bust Coming From Diamond Select Toys

If you’re a fan of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and like limited edition collectibles, get ready to spend some money. Collider can exclusively reveal that Diamond Select Toys is starting a line of high-end Power Rangers busts that will begin with the Red Ranger. Like the other Legends in 3D busts that Diamond has released which includes DC, Marvel and Star Wars, the Red Ranger is ½ scale, 10 inches tall, and limited to 1,000 pieces. The piece is designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes, and sits atop a detailed pedestal base. The suggested retail price is $175.00 and it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple debuts 'Play, Pause, Delete' game show featuring Coi Leray

Apple grills its favorite Apple Music artists with personalized questions in a new "mini gameshow" uploaded to the official Apple YouTube channel. Apple describes the new feature as "A game show where we ask your favorite artists to make the tough decisions about music, culture, and everything in between." The series seems to be a twist on the group game "Kiss, Mary, Kill," with the artist asked to "play, pause, or delete" something from a list of custom questions. — The first video features Boston-based rapper Coi Leray, who is known for her hits "No More Parties" and "Big Purr (Prrdd.)"
Video GamesGamespot

Metroid Dread Trailer Features The Return Of A Classic Villain

A new trailer for has gone live, which features Samus apparently at odds with the Chozo. The race of warrior-like alien bird-people has long been referenced in the Metroid series, although the actual details on the disappearance of the entire race have only been vaguely hinted at over the years.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

New Ravensburger GARGOYLES AWAKENING Board Game Review

I got the chance to play Gargoyles Awakening recently and overall I think it’s a fun game. Growing up watching Gargoyles I was really excited to play as some of my favorite characters in classic scenarios from the show. I was surprised to learn that the intro scenario titled “Reawakening”...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Is Aliens: Fireteam Elite Single-Player Worth It?

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the first “true” Alien game in quite along time, the most notable being Isolation some seven years ago, and the most notorious, Colonial Marines, the year before that. Fireteam Elite has more in common with the latter than the former as it’s a game focused mainly on action over stealth horror, but is Aliens: Fireteam Elite worth checking out for its single-player content?

Comments / 0

Community Policy