The Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU. Not only was he seen as the top wideout in this class, but he also had already established chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow -- with whom Chase won a national championship in 2019. Chase's ceiling is very high, but his performance in Week 2 of the preseason against Washington will be one to forget.