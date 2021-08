When you think of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, chances are your mind goes to Magic Kingdom Park. While yes, Magic Kingdom will be full of anniversary festivities beginning October 1, 2021 – EPCOT is not to be overlooked! EPCOT is the only Park that will be introducing a new nighttime spectacular, a new attraction, AND a new restaurant for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. The new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” will debut on October 1, EPCOT’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open, as well the newest restaurant in the newly expanded France pavilion called La Crêperie de Paris. Now, Disney is sharing an inside La Crêperie de Paris before their grand opening in time for the 50th Anniversary Celebration!