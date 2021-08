I see/hear a lot of reading opinions every day, and have for years now, and a thing that stands out to me a lot is readers who only want the box of things they’ve decided they like and to never try outside of that. Are they hurting anyone? Nope. Is it my business? Nope. Is that going to stop me from giving advice for being a more adventurous reader? Of course not. Here are the things I hear the most about not wanting to expand outside of one’s set reading box and some, hopefully, helpful tips if you do ever want to try something new.