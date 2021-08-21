2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, picks: NASCAR at Michigan predictions from advanced model
With just two races until the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, Kyle Larson has opened up a 22-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR standings and now heads to one of his favorite tracks. The 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, where Larson is a three-time winner. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and Larson will start on the pole as NASCAR reverts back to its performance-based formula for qualifying this week.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0