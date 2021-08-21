Cancel
Missouri State

Woman saved from drowning after falling from dock

 8 days ago

The swift action of family and friends saved the life of a 72-year old woman from Kansas City who nearly drowned after falling off a dock. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sara Shandy fell off the dock and struck her head near the 21-mile marker on Friday, August 20 around 10:30 p.m. She fell into the water unconscious and was floating face down when she was retrieved by family and friends. She was not wearing a life jacket.

