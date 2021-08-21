Cancel
Falcons: The 2022 cornerback class is loaded, and Atlanta could find A.J. Terrell’s running mate

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll signs point to A.J. Terrell ascending into a reliable boundary corner; he’s consistently showed up throughout training camp, including against Calvin Ridley. Similar to pass rushers, a defense can never have enough good cornerbacks. The future at the position looks bleak, but the 2022 corner class, much like the 2021 receiver class, is absolutely loaded. It has depth and elite talent and might be one of the best cornerback classes in recent memory. The Falcons will absolutely be looking at these prospects to pair with Terrell.

