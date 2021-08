University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:. We continue to monitor guidance and adjust our COVID-19 protocols as needed to maintain the health and safety of our community. The University Health Center (UHC) is ready to care for you, and we continue to follow CDC, state and local health department, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines. The following information will help ensure you know what to expect when visiting the UHC and outline the various testing options on campus.