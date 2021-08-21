Netflix Says 97% of American Subscribers Watched a Non-English Title in the Last Year

By now, you've surely caught wind of the fact that All American, the CW's teen sports series, earned a very well-deserved popularity boost when it was added to Netflix. With its third season recently added to the platform, it's been at the the front of Netflix's top 10 ranking for weeks, which means that people are still discovering this gem of a show or that they're just rewatching and rewatching in the hopes that its fourth season will become available to stream too (or both!). In any case, if you need a new show to watch in the meantime that will bring the same type of high school sports vibes, we're here to help.