Netflix Says 97% of American Subscribers Watched a Non-English Title in the Last Year
During its presentation during the Television Critics Association press tour this Thursday, Netflix spotlighted its focus on its international offerings, including the Spanish drama Money Heist and French original series Lupin. And as part of a sizzle reel paying tribute to the ways in which internationally produced content has become an important part of the streaming platform's brand, one statistic revealed stood out: 97 percent of American subscribers have watched a non-English title in the last year.collider.com
