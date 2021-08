Third-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier makes his return to the Octagon after a lengthy hiatus when he squares off against ninth-ranked Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum on Saturday. The main UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Cannonier has been inactive since suffering a broken arm in his unanimous-decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 in October. Prior to the defeat, the former light heavyweight won his first three bouts after moving down in weight, all by TKO.