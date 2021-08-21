Cancel
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Health officials in Mississippi say they are seeing a spike in cases among young adults and children as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated populations. Christina Tidmore urged people to consider getting vaccinated after losing her husband to COVID-19. Her 36-year-old spouse was young and healthy but succumbed to the disease within weeks. The couple did not get vaccinated after hearing conflicting messages. In the past four weeks, people between the ages of 25 to 49 made up 14% of all COVID deaths in the state. Some 29 percent of deaths are of people between the ages of 50 to 64.

Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Family Relationshipsfoxsanantonio.com

Benefit today for father of three who died of COVID-19

Robert Ryan Leyva was a father, a son, and a friend to many. "My son, he would give his shirt off his back to help anyone in need," his mother Consuelo Corona said. After getting his first COVID-19 vaccine, he was scheduled to get his second dose when he and his family got sick with the virus.
Women's HealthABC News

Unvaccinated pregnant nurse, and unborn baby, died from Covid-19

Haley Richardson, a labor and delivery nurse, was just over six months pregnant with her second child when she came down with what she thought was a sinus infection in late July. When her condition worsened, Richardson, 32, of Theodore, Alabama, took a COVID-19 test and was positive, said her...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

29-year-old father, Georgia corrections agent dies of COVID-19

PERRY, Ga. — A 29-year-old father and special agent with the Georgia Department of Corrections has died of COVID-19, his family reported Saturday. Nick Boutwell, of Perry, Georgia, died Friday after battling the virus for over a month. His 1-year-old daughter, Rylee, was hospitalized but recovered. Boutwell’s wife, Lacy Boutwell,...
San Angelo, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Six Unvaccinated Patients Die of Covid-19 In One Day

SAN ANGELO, TX — The coronavirus continues to claim lives in Tom Green County as local health authorities confirm multiple deaths in one day. According to a report released Saturday, six local residents died today as a result of the complications from COVID-19. All six were unvaccinated at the time of their death.
Missouri StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Lawmaker’s Unvaccinated Husband Dies From COVID-19

Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh announced Thursday that her husband has died from COVID-19. They were both unvaccinated and contracted the coronavirus earlier this month. “It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer,” the Republican lawmaker tweeted. Walsh, who announced her candidacy for for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s congressional seat last month, has said she refused to get the COVID-19 jab because it has yet to be approved by the FDA, some of her friends had adverse reactions, and she’s remained healthy throughout the pandemic. She did not specify why her husband—Hartzler’s spokesperson—declined to get the vaccine.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: 'I watched my father, 85, die gasping for breath'

The daughter of an 85-year-old man who died with Covid after he was admitted to hospital with a gall bladder infection, has said she watched him die gasping for breath. Ian Marsh-Rees, 85, died last October at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire. His daughter, Anna-Louise, believes he caught the...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

LLCHD: Unvaccinated man in his 30s dies from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department said two more people have died from COVID-19 including a man in his 30s who was unvaccinated. The other person who died is a man in his 70s who was also unvaccinated. The health department reported 127 new cases of...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Report: Illinois Judge Suspends Mother’s Parental Rights Until She Gets COVID Vaccine

A Chicago woman says a judge has taken away her parental rights and prohibited her from seeing her son until she gets the COVID vaccine. Rebecca Firlit tells Fox News Chicago that the ruling came down August 10th during a Zoom hearing with her ex-husband on a child support issue. She says when the judge found out she was unvaccinated, he ordered her not to have in-person contact with her 11-year-old until she got the shot.

