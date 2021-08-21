Cancel
Energy Industry

Power restored to about 330 NorthWestern customers, including part of fairgrounds

 8 days ago

Aug. 21—More than 335 NorthWestern customers on the north side of Aberdeen, including a portion of the Brown County Fairgrounds, were without power for part of the evening. The power went out around 5:30 p.m. It was restored around 7:10 p.m., according to NorthWestern. The cross arm on a power...

