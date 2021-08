SBS has given a look at Uhm Ki Joon’s upcoming fit of rage in “The Penthouse 3”!. In the previous episode, Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) was framed as the culprit of Oh Yoon Hee’s (Eugene) murder, forcing him to become a fugitive. He then gets locked up at a Japanese mental hospital under his real name Baek Joon Ki because of Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah) and Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk). When he hears from his daughter Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) that both Shim Soo Ryun and Logan Lee are alive, he warns, “Hera Palace is mine, that I built with all my strength. I could never tolerate people like Shim Soo Ryun and Logan Lee dirtying it up.”