Patriots Team Jet Flies To Haiti For Massive Relief Mission

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse is responding in the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. It caused severe damage—destroying homes and trapping people in the rubble. High casualties are feared as search and rescue efforts continue. Thirteen disaster response specialists and 31 tons of emergency relief supplies, including shelter material and two community water filtration units, have been flown to the nation. A medical team is deployed to provide medical care and begin health assessments. The organization stands ready to rapidly scale up the response based on the needs. Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, says the quake has left many families homeless and searching for loved ones. They are meeting needs in Jesus’ Name and ask for prayer for Haiti and for those suffering. You can make an online financial donation to Samaritan’s Purse to help in the Haitian Relief Effort by going to samaritanspurse.org.