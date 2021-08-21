Patriots Team Jet Flies To Haiti For Massive Relief Mission
Just last week, a horrific 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island nation of Haiti, and it caused massive destruction that has left over 2,000 dead and millions displaced. It is a massive tragedy that has left the country in need of as much help as humanly possible. Various organizations have already started gathering donations while countries have started to fly out aid in the form of supplies and even doctors.www.hotnewhiphop.com
