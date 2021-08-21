Cancel
Patriots Team Jet Flies To Haiti For Massive Relief Mission

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last week, a horrific 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island nation of Haiti, and it caused massive destruction that has left over 2,000 dead and millions displaced. It is a massive tragedy that has left the country in need of as much help as humanly possible. Various organizations have already started gathering donations while countries have started to fly out aid in the form of supplies and even doctors.

Robert Kraft
#Haiti#Fly#Private Jet#England#American Football#The New England Patriots#Tmz#N95#Americans
Earthquakes
Advocacy
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Society
Football
Sports
Country
China
WorldMilitaryTimes

150 more Marines go to Haiti to aid in disaster relief

More Marines headed to Haiti to provide humanitarian assistance in the wake of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14 that destroyed thousands of homes and affected millions of people. The Corps has sent in 150 Marines from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, based out of Marine Corps Air Station...
Earthquakescountry1025.com

Patriots Plane Flying to Haiti With Medical Equipment and Supplies Following Earthquake

The New England Patriots plane is headed to Haiti tomorrow, after a massive earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and hospitalized over 12,000 with injuries. The plane is being loaded up at Logan Airport today, Friday, with supplies and major medical equipment and will fly to Haiti on Saturday, according to CBS. It is being estimated that more than 600,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with rescue and recovery efforts in Haiti being slowed down by Tropical Storm Grace and roads that were destroyed by the earthquake.
Rock Valley, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Siouxland mission group reacts to Haiti earthquake

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Touch of Hope mission group out of Rock Valley, Iowa is primarily focused on establishing schools in Haiti. The recent earthquake and tropical storm that affected the island country became a greater priority. According to the BBC, more than 1,400 people have died from...
EnvironmentKEDM

The Search For Survivors Continues In Haiti Following Massive Earthquake

In Haiti, the search for survivors continues after a massive earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country on Saturday. Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Dr. Smith Altema, medical director for Capracare, about how his hospital is handling patients and other challenges they face. This article was originally...
Worldarcamax.com

US military sending more air support to help disaster relief mission in Haiti

The U.S. military’s Southern Command is sending eight helicopters to assist in the disaster relief effort in Haiti after an earthquake devastated a remote region of the country, making access difficult. The deployment is double what Southcom detailed on Sunday and includes three CH-47 Chinooks and five UH-60 Black Hawks.
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund

A Minnesota nonprofit that has worked in Haiti for decades has created an earthquake fund to support relief efforts in Haiti. Click here for more information.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Mission World raising money to help Haiti

WACO, Texas – People around the world are stepping in to help Haiti recover after a earthquake shook the country – leaving more than 1,000 people dead – and the number is still increasing. Mission World Global Director Janet Dorell says she worked in Haiti for over 30 years during...
Environmentwdac.com

Relief Effort Underway In Haiti

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse is responding in the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. It caused severe damage—destroying homes and trapping people in the rubble. High casualties are feared as search and rescue efforts continue. Thirteen disaster response specialists and 31 tons of emergency relief supplies, including shelter material and two community water filtration units, have been flown to the nation. A medical team is deployed to provide medical care and begin health assessments. The organization stands ready to rapidly scale up the response based on the needs. Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, says the quake has left many families homeless and searching for loved ones. They are meeting needs in Jesus’ Name and ask for prayer for Haiti and for those suffering. You can make an online financial donation to Samaritan’s Purse to help in the Haitian Relief Effort by going to samaritanspurse.org.
Environmenttucsonpost.com

Massive earthquake hits Haiti, causing heavy casualties

SANTO DOMINGO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday struck the southwestern part of Haiti, killing at least 304 people and wounding more than 1,800 others in the Caribbean nation, which has already been mired in deep humanitarian and political crises. While the extent of the damage is...
Stamford, CTGreenwichTime

Stamford organization helping with Haiti relief

A Stamford-based relief organization said it has sent nearly $3 million worth of medicine and supplies to help with recovery efforts in Haiti following a devastating earthquake over the weekend. The 7.2 magnitude quake struck 78 miles west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, killing more than 1,400 people and...
Virginia Beach, VAWAVY News 10

Operation Blessing helping provide relief in Haiti

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads-based humanitarian organization is providing relief on the ground in Haiti. Last week, Operation Blessing sent its disaster relief team to the epicenter of the earthquake to assess damage and to provide supplies to those in need. “Our Lord told us to,” Jorge...

