Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Retirement is the farthest thing from Laura Davies' mind

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARNOUSTIE, Scotland — It hadn’t been the best day of Laura Davies’ career. Not by a long way. But the 57-year-old Dame of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, was still happy enough to chat about the third-round 78 that will see her tee-off “bloody early” in Sunday’s final round of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie. The biggest problem had been her driving. Too many fairways had been missed, too many dodgy lies had been found and virtually nothing of consequence had been made on the greens.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Solheim Cup#Carnoustie#Carnoustie#The Lpga Tour#Sky#European#Old World#The Inverness Club#Beany#Swede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennisgolfmonthly.com

34 Things You Didn’t Know About Laura Davies

Laura Davies is one of England’s most decorated golfers ever, and she is still playing on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour as she approaches her 60s. But what more do you need to know about the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cup Team Europe assistant captain? We take a look below.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfGolf Digest

Northern Trust 2021 picks: 'I just made the biggest golf bet of my life'

Historically speaking, the big boys usually get it done in the FedEx Cup Playoff events. This has been especially true at The Northern Trust, specifically at Liberty National. The three winners at the Jersey City venue, which will host for a fourth time this week, are Patrick Reed (2019), Adam Scott (2013) and … Heath Slocum?
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
NFLGolf Digest

Jon Rahm confirms exactly what we all already knew about Tony Finau

In today's sports environment, many fans lament the fact that there isn't enough hate between opponents. Flip on the end of an NBA or NFL game and you'll often see opposing players embracing one another, and even swapping and signing jerseys. In golf, a lone-wolf sport, everyone is your opponent....
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Reed, bilateral interstitial pneumonia

Patrick Reed was forced to miss The Northern Trust, the first post-season event of the PGA Tour with an ankle injury. And now he's hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Patrick Reed, statements. "I'm on the road to recovery and I can't wait to get back on...
GolfGolf Digest

Tony Finau’s finest moment, Bryson DeChambeau’s next experiment, and the shank heard round the world

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we went from contemplating our mortality last week thanks to the USGA announcing tournament sites 30 years in advance to nearly facing our mortality this week thanks to the swirling winds at Liberty National. I was nearly hit by a tee shot four times in about an hour during the first round of the Northern Trust, and not exactly by four choppers either in Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cam Smith. OK, so after seeing Smith’s playoff tee shots four days later, that one makes a bit more sense. In any event, I survived and advanced, which is all you’re really looking for in the playoffs. Here’s what else has us (thankfully, still) talking.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
GolfGolf Digest

The clubs Tony Finau used to win The Northern Trust

Tony Finau had to wait more than five years for his second PGA Tour win, so having to hang around an extra day to play the final round of The Northern Trust (and then go an extra hole) was no big deal—and well worth the effort. Chasing down Jon Rahm...
GolfGolf Digest

Tiger Woods showed glimpses of his greatness in the first chapters of his pro career

It didn’t take long for Tiger Woods to go from his famous “Hello World” salutation upon turning professional to shocking the world to beating it. A matter of weeks was all that Woods needed in the fall of 1996 to prove that his decision to leave the amateur ranks after a record three straight U.S. Amateur titles—and an unprecedented run of six consecutive USGA victories—not only was the right one, but also that he was more than equipped to start taking over the sport. Expectations were astronomically high and yet, somehow, Woods surpassed them, ushering in a new era of domination.
GolfGolf Digest

Cameron Smith's response to what he'd do with $15 million proves (once again) how good it is to be a PGA Tour star

In the latest episode of Golf Digest's Local Knowledge podcast (PLUG ALERT!), we examined the huge impact Tiger Woods has had since turning pro 25 years ago. PGA Tour prize money is perhaps the most glaring example of this, in particular, the FedEx Cup, which was created in 2007 and offers the most lucrative payout in sports. But even more glaring is how little some of the current players make of such a big prize.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Patrick Reed out of hospital after ‘very scary’ illness

Patrick Reed is doing better. The golf star is at home recovering after being hospitalized for a few days with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. “Taking it day by day with the family, kiddos and [wife] Justine!” Reed told the Golf Channel on Thursday. “Right now it’s all about my health and their health, but we are recovering and can’t wait to get back at it!”
GolfGolf Digest

How Tony Finau blocked out the haters, grabbed his ‘finally’ win and put to rest a tired narrative

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Sunday after Sunday came and went without a trophy. They brought top-five finishes galore and PGA Tour stardom and generational wealth, but no hardware. Tony Finau was, in a sense, a prisoner of his own success. When you give yourself dozens of opportunities to win and you don’t do it, all anyone wants to talk about are the failures. This is the origin story of one of modern golf’s tried-and-true narratives: Tony Finau can’t get it done on Sunday.
GolfGolf Digest

Rory McIlroy is worn down, and it's not a crime for him to admit that

The question was simple enough, a version of the “how are you feeling heading into the week?” that PGA Tour pros hear 20-odd times a year. There’s an easy and unoffensive reply. It goes something like this: Yeah, game’s feeling good. The scores maybe haven’t been showing it, but I feel like I’m close. Looking forward to the week. The course is in great shape, my prep’s been good and I can’t wait to get started.

Comments / 0

Community Policy