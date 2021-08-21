Retirement is the farthest thing from Laura Davies' mind
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — It hadn’t been the best day of Laura Davies’ career. Not by a long way. But the 57-year-old Dame of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, was still happy enough to chat about the third-round 78 that will see her tee-off “bloody early” in Sunday’s final round of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie. The biggest problem had been her driving. Too many fairways had been missed, too many dodgy lies had been found and virtually nothing of consequence had been made on the greens.www.golfdigest.com
