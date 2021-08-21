Auburn breaks ground on $92 million Football Performance Center that covers 12 acres
Auburn plans to open its new $92 million Football Performance Center next fall, but on Saturday morning, it held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new massive project. Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene said that it covers 12 acres. Greene said he expects the project to be done sometime next year and further estimated that it would open in the next 12-15 months. Greene added that Auburn raised $40 million for this project. Five families donated at least $500,000, 2 families donated at least $5 million, and another family made a $10 million donation.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
