Auburn breaks ground on $92 million Football Performance Center that covers 12 acres

Let’s just face it. It’s really, really tough to beat Nick Saban. Since he took over at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide are 170-23. Under Saban, Alabama has won 7 SEC championships and 6 national championships. Not bad, but not perfect. Believe it or not, there have been a handful of times that Saban and his team just couldn’t get the win. That certainly includes some fluke games where that oblong ball just seemed to have a mind of its own. However, there have also been some instances in which Alabama was simply beat despite its best efforts. There haven’t been many games in which Alabama was second-best, but it has happened.