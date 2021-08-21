Hermen Hulst is the latest PlayStation exec to insist it ‘still loves’ Japanese games

The PlayStation game library, whether you're gaming on PS5 or PS4, is full of excellent titles across a wide variety of genres. And despite the fact that many of the most talked-about games each year are aimed at older audiences, there are still plenty of kid-friendly games on PS5 and PS4. If you're looking for some age-appropriate games to pick up for your kids, we've rounded up 25 of the best PS4 games for kids that are both fun and family-friendly. Almost every game on this list is playable on both PS4 and PS5 thanks to backwards-compatibility, and we've only included two PS5 exclusives. We've also noted games that have PS5 versions or free upgrades.