Hermen Hulst is the latest PlayStation exec to insist it ‘still loves’ Japanese games

videogameschronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst is the latest company executive to publicly express Sony’s commitment to creating Japanese games. Sony Interactive Entertainment has moved to emphasise its support for Japanese games multiple times in the past year, following its controversial decision to close its historic Japan Studio – PlayStation’s first ever studio – and the departure of dozens of key creators.

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

