Tottenham at Wolverhampton odds, picks and prediction

After most of the EPL kicked off Saturday, Tottenham (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) travels to take on Wolverhampton (0-1-0) Sunday. The match is set to kick off at 9 a.m. ET at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Below, we preview the Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Tottenham defeated reigning champion Manchester City 1-0 Sunday. Although City was the more dominant side and pressed heavily on the home Tottenham, it was the counterattacking that proved to be the difference in the match.

Tottenham F Son Heung-Min, who tied for fourth in the EPL in goals scored last season, scored the lone goal of the 2021-22 opening match. That’s more than the Wolves had to start their season.

Wolverhampton lost 1-0 to Leicester City Aug. 14. However, it managed nearly double the shots of its opponent, totaling 17 yet putting only 3 on target. It’ll enter as a home underdog in this match.

Tottenham at Wolverhampton: Odds, picks and predictions

Money line: Tottenham +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Wolverhampton +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Draw +210

Tottenham +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Wolverhampton +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Draw +210 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +115 | U: -140)

Prediction

Tottenham 2, Wolverhampton 1

BET on TOTTENHAM (+145) as the better side.

Half of soccer in the EPL is the game plan and Tottenham’s coaching staff certainly looked like they knew what they were doing against Manchester City, arguably the most talented club in the league.

The Hotspur will be forced into a different style of play as it’ll look to be the aggressors against a team that ended with 17 losses in 38 games a season ago.

F Harry Kane is setting bridges on fire at Tottenham, so don’t expect him to make the trip.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 2.5 (-140) as Tottenham has arguably the most underrated defense in the EPL. It limited Man City to few attempts, as D Japhet Tanganga had an outstanding performance.

Along those lines, while Wolverhampton got shots on Leicester City, most of them weren’t quality as just 3 tried the keeper. Tottenham should have just as competent of a defense.

Without Kane, who would’ve been the best attacker in the match, expect a low-scoring game, one that likely ends with fewer than 3 goals in the back of the net.

