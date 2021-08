New rumors have surfaced suggesting that The Last of Us Part II might be receiving a multiplayer battle royale mode. The new discoveries were made by YouTuber Speclizer, who found deep within the game’s files a bunch of assets deep within that so far haven’t been utilized yet. All the items were designed specifically for multiplayer modes, and while they could be just preparing for Factions, some other assets suggest that it could be much more than just a small-scale multiplayer experience. Massive maps were embedded in those files, with sizes similar to those of PUBG, Apex Legends, Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone.