MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of northbound Interstate 35W is shut down Tuesday afternoon in Bloomington after a multi-vehicle crash that authorities say resulted in "significant injuries." The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash — involving a semi truck and several other vehicles — happened at about 1:42 p.m. on the interstate at 82nd Street. (credit: MnDOT) The Bloomington Fire Department says several of its units and other first responders are assisting at the scene, and a "prolonged extrication" was performed. The northbound lanes of I-35W are shut down at 90th Street for the foreseeable future. Check back for more details in this developing story.