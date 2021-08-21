Cancel
Pacific Notes: Zadorov, Yamamoto, Beniers

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 8 days ago

While the Flames and defenseman Nikita Zadorov were only able to agree on a one-year, $3.75MM contract to avoid arbitration, GM Brad Treliving told reporters, including Postmedia's Wes Gilbertson, that he remains hopeful that a longer-term agreement can be reached by the time he hits unrestricted free agency next summer. Treliving noted that longer-term deals that would have bought out some UFA years were discussed but they just weren't able to agree on the money. Calgary has several other expiring contracts next summer including restricted free agents Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane plus pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau and it stands to reason that they may want to take care of those new contracts to see what they could possibly commit to Zadorov on his next contract.

