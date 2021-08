Roman Reigns was victorious in his WWE Universal Championship match with John Cena this past weekend at SummerSlam, and he's been taking victory laps ever since. "The Tribal Chief" popped back up on Twitter on Tuesday when a video of a young Cena fan started going viral after he began crying when Reigns pinned him. Reigns retweeted the video and wrote back, "Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord." But like any good heel, he kept going. Reigns was a guest on The Bump this week and was asked about interaction and if he had a message for any other fans upset by Cena's defeat.