Lamont makes emergency declaration, Henri labeled category 1 hurricane

Bristol Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency Friday and Henri became a category one hurricane Saturday as it headed for the shores of Connecticut. The state is making preparations for anticipated emergencies in the form of requesting a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration to open the doors to potential federal dollars and help due to expected storm damage. Along with the declaration, Lamont is seeking to make a declaration of civil preparedness emergency which will allow the state to take legal action in protecting state residents.

