Lamont makes emergency declaration, Henri labeled category 1 hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm in Port Fourchon, LA around 11:55 AM CDT. Even though the NBC15 area will be well-east of the center of the storm we could still see winds sustained at 30 to 40 mph Sunday and into Monday, mainly near the coast and farther westward. Some of our counties in the tropical storm warning could briefly see sustained winds of 40-45 mph (low end of tropical storm force) at the height of the storm. Winds will increase as you go west of the viewing area. Any band of thunderstorms can carry tropical storm-force winds down to the ground ANYWHERE. Isolated damage is possible for this reason, along with scattered power outages.