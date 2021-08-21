Lamont makes emergency declaration, Henri labeled category 1 hurricane
Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency Friday and Henri became a category one hurricane Saturday as it headed for the shores of Connecticut. The state is making preparations for anticipated emergencies in the form of requesting a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration to open the doors to potential federal dollars and help due to expected storm damage. Along with the declaration, Lamont is seeking to make a declaration of civil preparedness emergency which will allow the state to take legal action in protecting state residents.www.bristolpress.com
