Ravens ILB Malik Harrison Has Big Opportunity Against Panthers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens envision the duo of Malik Harrison and Patrick Queen controlling the middle of the field as linebackers.

Queen is entrenched as a starter, and now Harrison is making a strong case to take over a more prolific role this season.

Harrison can help his cause even more in the second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

“I think it’s just me being more comfortable and not really thinking – just going out there and just [playing]," Harrison said.

Harrison was selected by the Ravens in the third round (98th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft from Ohio State, where he had 205 tackles (136 solo), 29 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, 1 interception, 3 fumble recoveries and 9 passes defensed over 52 games.

As a rookie with Baltimore, He saw action in 16 games (six starts), finishing with 36 tackles (21 solo), 1 tackle for a loss and 1 passes defensed on defense, while adding 7 special teams tackles, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 2 in both points allowed (18.9) and third-down efficiency (34.0%).

This offseason, he also slimmed down so he could move quicker. He also focused on getting better in pass coverage.

"That will take my game to another level," he said. "Just being able to be that thumper and still be able to be an all-down backer, [it will] just complete my game.”

Inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan expects Harrison to take a huge leap in his second year as a pro. Ryan is happy with how Harrison has progressed over the summer.

"He works really hard," Ryan said. "He’s going to be denting some helmets out there. I mean, he can’t help [it], he wants to be physical. He wants to hit something. You have to slow him down in the meeting room because I think he looks a little violent. I don’t want [any] of that. He’s a big kid, but he’s great. He’s great with his hands.

"He needs to finish a little more plays this year, and he will. I think he’ll even be better in coverage. He has that big, long body that can get in throwing lanes and those long arms."