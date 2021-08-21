Cancel
UFC on ESPN 29: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 8 days ago
In a middleweight fight in the main event, Jared Cannonier faces Kelvin Gastelum Saturday at UFC on ESPN 29 – also known as UFC Vegas 34 – at the UFC’s APEX Facility. The prelims will be televised on ESPN2/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card will be televised on ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the UFC on ESPN 29 Cannonier vs. Gastelum odds and lines, with MMA picks and predictions.

Cannonier is looking to bounce back after a unanimous-decision loss at UFC 254 against Robert Whittaker last time out Oct. 24. That snapped a three-bout win streak – all via KO/TKO. Four of his past five outings have ended via stoppage.

Gastelum is also coming off a loss to Whittaker in the main event April 17. That loss came by way of unanimous decision with four of his past five fights going the distance. He is 1-4 during the span, but losses to Whittaker, Jack Hermansson, Darren Till and Israel Adesanya is nothing to be ashamed about.

UFC on ESPN 29 Cannonier vs. Gastelum: Odds and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:25 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Cannonier -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Gastelum +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Total Rounds: 4.5 Rounds (Over -115 | Under -110)
  • Will the fight go the distance: (Yes -115 | No -120)

UFC on ESPN 29 Cannonier vs. Gastelum: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Cannonier 13-5-0 | Gastelum 17-7-0

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

CANNONIER (-145) is a strong play in the main event. Gastelum (+115) has been competitive in the past five outings but on the short end against higher-end competition. This should be no different, but you can expect it to go long into the night.

Over/Under (O/U)

Playing YES (-115): WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE? is a good bet. Five of Gastelum’s past six outings have ended up needing the assistance of the judges to determine a victor.

In addition, I feel Cannonier wins this one, so take CANNONIER ON POINTS (+240) for a tremendous value with the chance to more than double your initial wager.

