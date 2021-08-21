UNC Football: Tar Heels trending for five-star DT Travis Shaw

The UNC football program is trending for five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw just hours before his commitment. The resurgence of the North Carolina football program since Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill three years ago has been quite the sight to behold. A once downtrodden program — that following the Larry Fedora era that started off promising but finished much like the one before it — the Tar Heels went from winning five combined games in 2017 and 2018 to winning 15 games over the past two seasons.