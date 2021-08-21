Cancel
UFC on ESPN 29: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum odds, picks and prediction

Barnstable Patriot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a middleweight fight in the main event, Jared Cannonier faces Kelvin Gastelum Saturday at UFC on ESPN 29 - also known as UFC Vegas 34 - at the UFC's APEX Facility. The prelims will be televised on ESPN2/ ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card will be televised on ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the UFC on ESPN 29 Cannonier vs. Gastelum odds and lines, with MMA picks and predictions.

UFCMMA Fighting

Jared Cannonier earns close decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, declares ‘I’m broke’ after UFC Vegas 34 main event

Jared Cannonier couldn’t put Kelvin Gastelum away but he did enough to get back on a winning track in the UFC Vegas 34 main event. After a disappointing loss in his last outing, Cannonier returned to form on Saturday night with a powerful striking arsenal that dropped Gastelum to the ground during an early exchange and he just continued to dish out a savage combination of strikes until the final horn sounded. While Gastelum had his moments and survived to the end, Cannonier had done more damage, which helped him secure the unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the fight 48-47 in his favor.
UFCmymmanews.com

Kelvin Gastelum hopes win over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34 springboards him closer to middleweight title shot

Former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum hopes a win over Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34 will springboard him closer to a middleweight title shot. Gastelum is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker back in April, but when Paulo Costa fell out of his main event fight against Cannonier at UFC Vegas 34, the Kings MMA representative took the opportunity to jump back into the cage. Given Gastelum has lost four of his last five fights, the chance to fight the No. 3 ranked middleweight in Cannonier is a huge opportunity for Gastelum to get back in the win column and jump back into the top-five.
UFCBloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum picks, odds, & analysis

Another decent sized PPV event from the UFC means another thin fight night card in the weeks following. Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum will battle to see who can reignite their middleweight contender status in the main event. Otherwise the highlight of the card is a flyweight fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Most of the rest is pretty forgettable.
