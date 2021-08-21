Court Rules California's 'Gig Worker' Initiative is Unconstitutional
Finding a clause like that isn't terribly surprising, considering how closely involved the gig companies were in the creation of this legislation. But, the people did in fact vote in the proposition. The judge can definitely strike that clause from the law, but dropping the entire proposition seems akin to legislating from the bench. I'd be wary of allowing this judge to take such a broad stroke action.yro.slashdot.org
