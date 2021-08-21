‘Golden Girls’ Heads to Select Theaters for First Time Ever in Honor of 36th Anniversary: How to Watch

The Golden Girls are hitting the big screen for the first time!

Everyone’s favorite ladies will be going to select move theaters to celebrate the show’s 36th anniversary.

Fathom Events teamed up with ABC Signature for two special days. The event is called Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls. The first show will take place on September 14, which marks 36 years of the show. The second show will air on September 21.

It is unknown which episodes will be screened. However, the organizers promise that it will feature “some of the most memorable episodes from the series.”

Tickets are currently on sale for $12.50 per showing. The run time for each date is 2 hours and 5 minutes. If you can’t wait for the exclusive movie you can stream the series on Hulu.

Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ Memories

Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, and Estelle Getty changed television for the better.

“I can’t believe I’m the only one left because I [was] the oldest!” White told OK Magazine. “It was so exciting to be with four people with that chemistry – I’ll never forget that first read. It was like we had been working together forever! I still get goosebumps thinking about it.”

Although Arthur wasn’t always tolerant of White’s positive and comedic personality, they loved each other. The entire cast was a family.

“You can’t work that closely together and not become a family,” she added. “I hear these horror stories about series where they don’t speak off-camera. How do you do comedy if you’re not speaking to each other? … The last episode of The Golden Girls – it was a very wet show. There were a lot of tears.”

How Television Has Changed

Betty White has been in the entertainment industry since she graduated from high school, in 1939. She’s been in the industry for over 80 years and even won the Guinness World Record for her time in her work.

White told the Sydney Morning Herald about how television has changed over the years. She explained that “the audience has certainly changed because when I started in television is when television started.”

“It was all brand, brand new, and exciting,” she added. “Over the years, naturally the audience has heard every joke, they know every premise, they know where you’re going even before you start.”

White believes that if Golden Girls was pitched today, it might have not made it on air. She noted that people could use the internet to research actors and comedians.

“That’s a tough audience to write for and to surprise, so the writers have a real chore now. Sure, there are new viewers, kids growing up, but they’re a very, very sophisticated, jaded audience,” she continued.