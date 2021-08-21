Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Could a salary floor lift players, MLB?

By Travis Sawchik
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball floated a new idea to the MLB Players Association earlier this week: a salary floor. A mechanism forcing teams to meet a certain payroll level exists in other major North American pro sports, but not and never in baseball. The sport's collective bargaining agreement expires at the end of the year, and one of the issues for players - and fans who don't have a seat at the bargaining table - is a lack of competitiveness and spending from some owners. Six MLB teams are set to spend less than $100 million on payroll this year, according to Spotrac's luxury payroll tracker, despite nearly every franchise (all but the Miami Marlins) valued as billion-dollar assets by Forbes, each participating in an industry worth $11 billion annually.

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Hosmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Baseball Players#Major League Baseball#North American#Spotrac#The Miami Marlins#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Boston Red Sox#Nba#The Golden State Warriors#Brooklyn Nets#Bri#Nhl#Rangers#San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

Scoreboard shows break-up message at minor league baseball game: 'OVER'

There are a lot of ways to end a relationship. And there's what "Tim" did to "Alyssa" on the scoreboard during the Akron RubberDucks' 11-2 win last Thursday night against the Harrisburg Senators in front of 3,160 fans. (The RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and the Senators are the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
MLBMLB

Hendricks lifts Cubs, wins MLB-best 14th

CINCINNATI -- It was just last fall that Kyle Hendricks was taking the ball in the opener of an October series for the Cubs. No fan of the North Siders needs reminding that he was also tasked with starting Game 7 of the World Series five years ago. All this...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lauri Markkanen reveals harsh reality of life with Bulls after Cavs trade

The past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls haven’t exactly been peachy for Lauri Markkanen. On Friday, the 24-year-old turned a page in his career as he made the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster three-team deal. Markkanen has since spoken out about the challenges he faced during his time in Chicago as well as how much love he has for the city.
NBAtheScore

5 riskiest signings of the 2021 NBA offseason

Another hectic NBA offseason is almost in the rearview mirror. Teams once again spent big during free agency to shore up weaknesses, but not all the moves will pan out. Here are the five riskiest signings from this past summer. Devonte' Graham, New Orleans Pelicans. Contract: 4 years, $47.3 million.
MLBchatsports.com

1 Player to Watch on Every MLB Team Down the Stretch

Roughly half of the teams in Major League Baseball are hoping to win a World Series in a few months, while the other half is just trying to get their fans excited about the 2022 schedule. Either way, all 30 teams have at least one highly intriguing player to watch...
MLBtheScore

Watch: Yankees' double play vs. A's upheld after awful replay call

The New York Yankees recorded a double play on Saturday during the third inning when Oakland Athletics catcher Yan Gomes hit a liner to second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who threw to third base to get Starling Marte. The Athletics asked for a replay review, but the call on the field...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Cleveland among teams that would benefit most from salary floor

Major League Baseball wants a salary floor which is good news for the Indians. Baseball may soon take a step in the right direction with a salary floor implemented for the major leagues. The salary floor would begin at $100 million, meaning ballclub payrolls must be at that line, if not higher, every season. This would force clubs to spend more in the offseason. To pay for this, clubs that exceed $180 million – the new tax threshold proposed – will be the ones forking over the difference.
MLBBless You Boys

MLB owners propose salary floor, but with lower tax threshold

Major league players and owners sat down to discuss the next collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the first time on Monday. According to Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal at the Athletic, MLB owners put forth a proposal that includes a salary floor of $100 million, but also includes a proposal to lower the competitive balance tax threshold to $180 million. The proposal contains other terms which are not yet known, and there has been no public comment from players or owners.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: MLB Proposes $100 Million Salary Floor, Stiffer Luxury Taxes

Major League Baseball, luxury good, Major League Baseball Players Association, Ken Rosenthal, Seattle Mariners, National Football League, Evan Drellich. As the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement between the league and the Players Association looms this offseason, Major League Baseball made its initial proposal to the MLBPA on Wednesday. The pitch reportedly included a new salary minimum of $100 million for each team, . Coupled with that change would be a lowered luxury-tax threshold of $180 million, with a steeper penalty than teams currently pay now.
MLBmymodernmet.com

Yankees and White Sox MLB Players Recreated the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

“If you build it, he will come.” This tagline from Kevin Costner's iconic 1989 film, Field of Dreams, came to life thanks to Major League Baseball. On August 12, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox gathered in Dyersville, Iowa to play a real-life Field of Dreams game. It was an evening filled with nostalgia, as Costner kicked things off during a pre-game ceremony by emerging from the cornfields. He was followed by the players, all donning throwback uniforms, in an epic nod to the film.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB owners reportedly propose a salary floor, but there’s a big catch

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement between owners and players expires on December 1, so the two sides held their first face-to-face meeting this week. According to a , owners proposed a salary floor requiring each team to spend at least $100 million on players. In exchange for the floor, owners would want to lower the luxury tax threshold to $180 million - down from the current $210 million threshold.
NHLYardbarker

Kings Could Be in Deep Salary Cap Trouble in a Few Seasons

Heading into this offseason, the Los Angeles Kings had a lot of cap space to work with, and general manager Rob Blake was able to add players with the goal of making the playoffs this coming season. While the move made sense this year, LA has to be careful moving forward when it comes to going out on the market.
Premier LeagueAugusta Free Press

The biggest surprises of 2021 in Major League Baseball

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. This year’s MLB season has been filled with unexpected twists and turns. Many of us would agree that watching our favorite team win at home is among the most memorable things that can happen in sport. Such occurrences are a personal matter, however – fans of the opposing team, many of whom will have travelled a significant distance to see their heroes in action, would probably much rather forget the defeat their team suffered on the field that day.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Significant Salary Change Proposal

The landscape of the MLB could change in a major way. According to a report from Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the league has come up with a proposal that could affect every team’s payroll. The MLB’s proposal would lower the luxury-tax threshold from $210 million to...
MLBNews4Jax.com

Local MLB update: Injuries piling up for area players in mid-August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball. Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. The latest can be found here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy