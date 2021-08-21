Cancel
TPWD Community Outdoor Outreach Program grant accepting applications

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting grant applications for the Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP). CO-OP provides grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented activities. These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.

