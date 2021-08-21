Dallas Fed Economics: Surging renewable energy in Texas prompts electricity generation adequacy questions
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:. In a new post on Dallas Fed Economics, Garrett Golding discusses potential risks to electricity generation adequacy in the state of Texas given the increased reliance on renewable energy, the higher maintenance and repair time for thermal power plants and a much lower margin for error given the risk of future adverse weather events.www.everythinglubbock.com
