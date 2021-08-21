‘Evil Dead: The Game’ Set to Arrive in February 2022

Deep Silver and Volition revealed during Gamescom 2021 that they will be releasing a brand new Saints Row game in February 2022. While they're not explicitly coming right out and saying it, the game is essentially a prequel to the entire franchise as you're seeing the rise of The Saints and how they came into power through their own DIY exploits. Along with all the info we got here, we also got a tentative release date of February 22nd, 2022, as the game is available for pre-order on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store for PC. Enjoy the trailer and screenshots below!