Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Evil Dead: The Game’ Set to Arrive in February 2022

By Jeremy Dick
horrorgeeklife.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Dead: The Game will be here in early 2022. Featuring Bruce Campbell digitally reprising the role of Ash Williams, the upcoming multiplayer game brings together characters all throughout the Evil Dead franchise, from the original movie to Ash vs. Evil Dead. Originally, the plan was for the game to arrive sometime in 2021, but it has been delayed to February to allow for the creation of additional content along with ironing out all of the bugs.

www.horrorgeeklife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#The Evil Dead#Polish#Pvp#Starz#Deadites#Xbox X S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Dead by Daylight Hellraiser Update Arrives on Test Servers

It looks like the speculation was correct: the Dead by Daylight Hellraiser update has been confirmed by Behaviour Interactive. Best of all, you can play as The Cenobite on the test servers right now!. Late last week, Behaviour Interactive released a teaser that had some fans speculating that a Five...
Video GamesNME

Capcom is teasing something related to the first ‘Resident Evil’ game

An ominous post from the official Resident Evil Twitter account is teasing fans by posting a mysterious throwback to the very first game. Posted earlier today (August 22), the short tweet references a fan favourite diary entry found in the original 1996 game. The post “4 Itchy. Tasty.” refers to the Keeper’s Diary in the Resident Evil game, an in-game journal written by an Umbrella researcher who is unknowingly infected with the T-Virus.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Kung Fu action game, Sifu, launches on PlayStation and PC in February 2022

Sifu, the slick-looking kung-fu game from Sloclap (developers of Absolver) has a release date of February 22, 2022 on consoles and PC, a new release date trailer has revealed. As announced during gamescom's Opening Night Live stream, the trailer for the action game showed off more gameplay and announced the game's new release date after being delayed from its original window of fall 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Quake gets a surprise remaster as classic games arrive on Xbox Game Pass

QuakeCon at Home 2021 kicks off today, and Microsoft and Bethesda started things off with a bang by announcing a surprise remaster of the original Quake. The remaster is only one part of today’s surprise Quake announcements, as Quake II and Quake III Arena have also made their way to Xbox Game Pass for PC today along with this Quake re-release. If you’re a Quake fan, then today is probably a pretty exciting day.
Video Gameswebchronicletoday.com

Sifu’s slick kung fu battles arrive on PlayStation and PC February 22nd

Has been on our radar for a while, but until now, it hasn't been clear when exactly we'd get our hands on the kung fu action title. During Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, Sloclap announced a release date for the game: February 22nd, 2022. The studio initially planned to ship Sifu , but it pushed the game back to to avoid overworking the team or compromising on quality.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Saints Row reboot set to launch on February 25

Since Saints Row IV, fans of Volition’s over-the-top action game have been chomping at the bit for new Saints action. Agents of Mayhem tried to play with the formula a bit but was ultimately unsuccessful and the remastered versions of both Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row IV left something to be desired. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Volition finally gave fans a look at what they’ve been waiting for since 2013. The team unveiled a brand new reboot of the Saints Row franchise which is set to launch on February 25.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Expansion Set for February Launch

Destiny 2's next major expansion, Witch Queen, launches Feb. 22, 2022, per a leak on the Australian PlayStation Store. Although Bungie planned to reveal the release date and further details of the expansion in a live stream on its Twitch and YouTube channels set for noon ET, the PlayStation Store appears to have undercut that plan (H/T TrueTrophies).
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date Set for February 2022 on PS5, PS4

Horizon Forbidden West got a surprise development update during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. While we didn't get to see any new footage, developer Guerrilla Games confirmed what we we've all been thinking: the game won't make it out this year after all. However, we did get a defined release...
Video Gameshorrorgeeklife.com

Gamescom 2021: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ Gets Delayed

During Gamescom 2021, news came about Horizon Forbidden West, the upcoming sequel to Guerrilla Games’ 2017 hit PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn. Earlier this year, Guerrilla Games showcased the new game with gameplay and new mechanics during Sony’s State of Play event. Horizon Forbidden West is set 1000 years in...
Video GamesGamespot

After Gamescom, February 2022 Looks To Be A Busy Month For Game Releases

If there was one theme of Gamescom's 2021 Opening Night Live ceremony, it was this: There sure are a lot of games coming out in February 2022. Many of those games, like Horizon Forbidden West, The King of Fighters XV, and Sifu, were all originally slated to release in 2021, only to be delayed due to various reasons, chief among them the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused developers to adapt their workflow to working from home.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

February 2022 is stacked for new games, but there might be some casualties

With Gamescom now mostly over, a ton of new games have been announced, and their release dates have been added to our upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PS5 games lists. Due to development delays and complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of games were delayed until 2022, and it turns out most of them are dropping in February.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Saints Row Is Officially Getting A New Game In February 2022

Deep Silver and Volition revealed during Gamescom 2021 that they will be releasing a brand new Saints Row game in February 2022. While they're not explicitly coming right out and saying it, the game is essentially a prequel to the entire franchise as you're seeing the rise of The Saints and how they came into power through their own DIY exploits. Along with all the info we got here, we also got a tentative release date of February 22nd, 2022, as the game is available for pre-order on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store for PC. Enjoy the trailer and screenshots below!
Video Gameshorrorgeeklife.com

Gamescom 2021: ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Has New Launch Date

After a year of absolute silence from Traveller’s Tales, Gamescom 2021 finally gave us news regarding LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay, mechanics, and its release window. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Games’ biggest and most ambitious LEGO game yet. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy