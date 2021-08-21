‘Evil Dead: The Game’ Set to Arrive in February 2022
Evil Dead: The Game will be here in early 2022. Featuring Bruce Campbell digitally reprising the role of Ash Williams, the upcoming multiplayer game brings together characters all throughout the Evil Dead franchise, from the original movie to Ash vs. Evil Dead. Originally, the plan was for the game to arrive sometime in 2021, but it has been delayed to February to allow for the creation of additional content along with ironing out all of the bugs.www.horrorgeeklife.com
