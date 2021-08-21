Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawano County, WI

Citizens help woman, boys from vehicle fire in fatal crash

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

TOWN OF WITTENBERG, Wis. (AP) — Citizen witnesses pulled a woman and two young boys from a burning vehicle that had crashed and killed its driver in Shawano County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Their vehicle was pulling a camper on Highway 29 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday when a tire on the trailer blew out causing the 56-year-old male driver to lose control of the vehicle, which rolled over, authorities said. Both the vehicle and the camper caught fire.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, several citizens stopped and helped the 57-year-old woman and two boys from the vehicle. The victims, suffering burns and other injuries, were taken by air to area hospitals. The driver, from the Greenville area, did not survive.

At least nine other agencies and three medical helicopters assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

550K+
Followers
304K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wittenberg, WI
City
Greenville, WI
Shawano County, WI
Crime & Safety
Shawano County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wittenberg, WI
Accidents
Wittenberg, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Shawano County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Haysville, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self defense

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a fatal weekend shooting along the Kansas Turnpike may have been done in self defense in response to road rage. Kanaas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the Haysville exit of the Kansas Turnpike toll road, but officials didn’t immediately release many details of the shooting.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Trial opens for Florida man charged in 3 separate slayings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trial has begun for a Florida man in one of three separate slayings he is accused of committing during a short period in 2017. Jury selection began last week in West Palm Beach in the case of 37-year-old Jonathan Gray Shuler. This trial is about the killing of Junior Petit-Bien, 34, who was shot 13 times inside his father’s home on Feb 3, 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy