The closest I usually come to listening to techno beats is walking past street construction on my way to buy groceries. So when I got an email about Simi and Haze Khadra’s new makeup line, I wasn’t thinking of it as celebrity makeup—the identical twin DJs boast over a million Instagram followers, yet as of a week ago, I had no idea who they were. My bad! What I did know was that their faces seemed as finely tuned as CGI animations, and that I needed to hold their products in my hands. I wasn’t looking for another no-makeup-makeup multiple, and I certainly didn’t need one. But a lip balm with packaging that would make a Peep jealous? That’s innovation!