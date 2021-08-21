Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight
Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.nesn.com
